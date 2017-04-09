

Years ago, the Seattle Mariners were one of the first teams in Major League Baseball to bring sushi to the ballpark.

And now…grasshoppers.

New concession item at @Mariners games: Toasted grasshoppers tossed in chili lime salt https://t.co/rBhillXNJA pic.twitter.com/gbPnobnhu2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 7, 2017

That’s right, whether you want to or not, for just four bucks, you can get a cup of toasted grasshoppers at Safeco Field.

“They are a one-of-a-kind snack that the fans will really love — either on a taco or on their own,” Mariners concessions general manager Steve Dominguez said. “It’s a testament to our relationship with the Mariners to be bold and creative with bringing in new local partners that really embody the Seattle culinary scene.”

Wow…sounds delicious.

“We don’t expect to sell a lot of them, but it’s a fun thing to offer and it’s an authentic,” Mariners spokesperson Rebecca Hale added.

Okay. That’s more like it.

It’s worth pointing out that, gross or not, close to 80% of the world’s population eats insects as part of their regular diet. So, ummm…enjoy!