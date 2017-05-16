

In 2008, Rinku Singh beat out close to 37,000 competitors to win a shot at pitching in the Major Leagues.

Now, the “Million Dollar Arm” winner (and the first Indian-born professional baseball player) has his sights set on another lofty goal…wrestling in the WWE.

Is #RinkuSingh about to go from the pitching mound to the squared circle? He shared his in-ring aspirations at @WWE's historic Dubai tryout! pic.twitter.com/eyCa9k3uVY — WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2017

That’s right, Singh, now 28, was recently among the many trying out in Dubai for a professional wrestling contract.

“The goal is to give everything I’ve got and represent my country,” Singh told WWE.com. “The WWE, what they do outside of the ring is absolutely amazing. They make people’s day better. They make those kids smile…and I want to be a part of that.”

Singh spent parts of five seasons in the minors leagues…primarily with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. As a reliever, he’d pitch in 119 games, racking up 164 strikeouts and a respectable 3.40 ERA.