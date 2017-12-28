

Christmas is done and over with, but that doesn’t mean the gifts don’t keep coming for some lucky fans.

The Potomac Nationals announced Tuesday that they’ll be holding a Bryce Harper bobblehead night in July. But this isn’t any ordinary bobblehead night, those in attendance will be receiving a Bryce Harper “Real Slicked Back Hair” bobblehead…whatever that is.

Up next in the #11daysofpromos is the Bryce Harper "Real Slicked Back Hair" Bobblehead. Be one of the first 1,250 fans on Saturday, July 28th to receive one. RT for a chance to win tickets! pic.twitter.com/KzMblkUPkA — Potomac Nationals (@PNats42) December 26, 2017

And in case you were wondering, no, this isn’t the first time the Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals honored the 2015 National League MVP with his own bobblehead. This past season, the team held a, wait for it, “Gobblehead” night.

@SI_ExtraMustard The Bryce Harper Gobblehead is here at The Pfitz! Pfitzgiving plans set for 5/13! https://t.co/bGqG52VCnH pic.twitter.com/YeS03FvF0P — Potomac Nationals (@PNats42) May 3, 2017

Harper dressed as a turkey? Sure…why not!

A bigger head scratcher would be why the Potomac Nationals are celebrating Harper at all considering the slugger has only played four games for the Carolina League team…two in 2013 and two more in 2014.