

The Washington Nationals are off to one of their hottest starts since moving to the nation’s capital…but that still didn’t stop a Virginia man from taking the team to task on his way out.

Meet Patrick Killebrew.

Killebrew passed away June 20, but the longtime suburban Richmond lawyer took one final shot at the Nationals as he took that final bullpen cart ride to heaven via his obituary.

KILLEBREW, Patrick, “Pat,” age 68, passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead. Beloved father and husband, longtime attorney, former U.S. Navy Navigator and avid baseball fan and player. Join in a celebration of his life July 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the SCA Clubhouse, 9601 Redbridge Rd., 23236. In lieu of flowers, send “donations” to the “Nationals Bullpen Fund.”

Godspeed, Mr. Killebrew.