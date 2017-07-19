

You never know what you can believe on the internet, but, man…you’ve gotta hope the second half of this story is true.

Following their 10-3 loss Saturday night at home against the Chicago Cubs, a member of the Baltimore Orioles grounds crew was, according to reports, jumped by four guys outside of Camden Yards.

The quartet of baddies apparently made off with the intern’s phone, cash and keys.

Now, the good part, but, sadly, it doesn’t end with the arrest of four schmucks who will jump someone following a baseball game.

It’s this.

Before Sunday’s game against the 2016 World Champs, members of the O’s got together and pooled some money to replace dude’s stuff.

“They didn’t have to do that. They are genuinely just a great good of people with tremendous character and generosity,” the victim’s roommate said. “The players on this team are some of the most stand up guys in this city.”

No argument there.

(h/t @TimmyWade94)