Back in July, a man in a “police-style” uniform broke into the West Acres Mall in Fargo and walked away with Roger Maris’ 1960 American League MVP plaque and the S. Rae Hickok belt he won a year later after besting Babe Ruth’s home run record.

Now, nearly six months later, the items are still missing.

“We haven’t been informed of any new big leads at this point. If there was a big break in the case, (the police) would let us know right away,” the mall’s manager said. “We don’t expect the case to have a quick resolution, but we’re still hopeful that in time we will get a resolution on it.”

Now…about that belt.

From 1950 to 1976, the Hickok belt was awarded to the top professional athlete in the United States. It was an alligator-skin belt with an 18-carat gold buckle, a 4 1/3-carat diamond and 26 gem chips. At the time it was handed out, it was worth between $10,000 and $15,000. Today, their estimated value is somewhere between $90,000 and $140,000.

Coincidentally, the belt former Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills won in 1962 was stolen from the “Las Vegas Club” casino in 1981. It has never been recovered.

