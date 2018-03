This summer marks 30 years since the release of “Bull Durham” and you better believe you’re going to be hearing a lot about the film’s anniversary.

One of the first out of the gate…the Asheville Tourists.

On Sat., June 16, 2018- 30 years from the release of Bull Durham- Tourists players will don these special on-field jerseys for one night only! In the movie, Crash finishes his playing career in AVL, and breaks the MiLB HR record by blasting his 247th shot out of McCormick Field! pic.twitter.com/1TUzObm9CZ — Asheville Tourists (@GoTourists) March 9, 2018

Now, if you’re wondering why the Tourists are celebrating, you either (A) skipped the last 15 minutes of the movie or (B) didn’t read tweet above.

In addition to the throwback jerseys, the team will also be celebrating by giving fans Crash Davis bobbleheads.