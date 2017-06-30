

Don’t look now, but the “Alex Rodriguez Reclamation Project” just stepped it up a few notches.

Thursday, the longtime slugger-turned-MLB analyst-turned-future “Shark Tank” shark hit “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” where he yucked it up with the latenight funnyman before smashing an egg on his head.

This…just days after (allegedly) proposing to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

According to Life & Style, A-Rod asked the dancer/musician/actress if he could be the fourth Mr. J-Lo during the couple’s recent trip to Paris.

“He got down on one knee and asked J.Lo to marry him,” the source says. “J.Lo burst into tears and said yes!”

Apparently, Rodriguez was originally going to pop the question underneath the Eiffel Tower, but, hey…why be so cliché, right? Dude ended up proposing in their hotel suite.

At the rate the three-time American League MVP is going, baseball fans are likely to forget about his 2009 and 2014 admissions of steroid use and subsequent yearlong suspension and think of Rodriguez as only the happy-go-lucky player-turned-TV personality.