

While the internet continues to debate whether or not “Field of Dreams” is a good movie (it is), it is clear the University of Arizona baseball team has already made up its collective mind.

The Wildcats recreated that iconic scene from “Major League” where the players arrive at Spring Training and it might be the best thing you see until live big league pitching.

While there’s a lot of great stuff in that clip, freshman Matt Frazier is, hands down, the star. Sidenote…the outfielder was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 38th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.

Oh, bonus points if you recognized Hi Corbett Field. The home park for the Wildcats doubled as the spring training home for the Cleveland Indians in the 1989 film.