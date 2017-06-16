

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Adam Greenberg.

The former Major Leaguer-turned-author talks to the boys about the injury that stalled his Major League career, his long journey back to the bigs, playing for Team Israel during the World Baseball Classic, getting inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and the awesome healing power of, wait for it…deer antlers.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Give Adam Greenberg his One-At-Bat!

Adam Greenberg to get 2nd chance

Adam Greenberg, Former MLB Player, Inducted Into National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

What are the Benefits of Deer Antler Velvet?

ADAM’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.