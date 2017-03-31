

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Hank Azaria.

The star and creator of IFC’s “Brockmire” clues the boys in as to where the idea for the show came from, what inspired Jim Brockmire’s unique voice, working with famed baseball announcer Joe Buck, what it’s like being on a few hit shows at the same time and how, sometimes, you take a role simply to pay the bills.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Meet TV’s most cringe-worthy — and shocking — broadcaster

The Brockmire Premiere is All Truth

Luther Williams Field

Luther Williams Field has the right aged character to star in ‘Brockmire’

Simpsons Wiki – Hank Azaria Your browser does not support iframes.

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by IFC and Out of the Park Baseball.