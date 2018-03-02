

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Maybelle Blair.

The former pitcher talks to the boys about her time in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and how she got started on the diamond, her quest to preserve the AAGPBL in Rockford, Illinois, why she had to hide her sexuality and shares who her favorite current Major Leaguer is.

Oh, and Lou volunteers Shawn to do manual labor. Jerk.

SHOW NOTES:

International Women’s Baseball Center

Home of Rockford Peaches Also to Become Home to Women’s Baseball

A League Of Their Own Film Locations

Women’s baseball trailblazers Maybelle Blair, Ila Borders have a catch

