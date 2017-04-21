

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by legendary broadcaster Roy Firestone.

The Emmy Award winner talks to the boys about what inspired him to go into broadcasting and what he thinks is wrong (and right) about the industry today, recalls some of his most memorable interviews of all-time, sheds some light on his 1992 discussion with O.J. Simpson and delivers the best Harry Caray impression you’ve ever heard.

SHOW NOTES:

Roy Firestone Interviews Bill Walton

Harry Caray Controversy

Roy Firestone responds to criticism he’s receiving for his O.J. Simpson interview

Roy Firestone defends ‘chummy’ O.J. Simpson interview that was widely criticized

ROY’s BOOKS:

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

