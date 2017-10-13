

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by their old friend, Ted Giannoulas.

The man behind the beak talks to the boys about growing up a baseball fan in Canada, reveals why he never shows his face, dishes on the hardest (and easiest) players to work with, shares what current mascot he thinks is doing it right, answers the dreaded NSFW question and discloses how much longer he can perform as The Famous San Diego Chicken.

Also…could a memoir be in the works? Listen now!

