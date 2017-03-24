

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Timothy Busfield.

The famed actor/director talks to the boys about his beloved Detroit Tigers chances this upcoming season, working with Kevin Costner, filming with Ken Griffey Jr., kicking it with Hall of Famer Al Kaline, trying out for the Kansas City Royals (true story) and why, perhaps, Ryan Gosling longs to be him.

