The New York Yankees hats have been navy blue with a white interlocking “NY” logo since 1922. Like the team or not, the thing is iconic.

Nearly flawless.

So why mess with perfection?

Leak gives a sneak peek at the 2017 #MLB Spring Training uniforms #Yankees More photos and details here: https://t.co/g9cS05AxMM pic.twitter.com/qLlMkFMHLi — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) January 27, 2017

Yeah, you’re looking at an actual Yankees cap…with, for some reason, a pinstripe bill. It will reportedly be used by the team during Spring Training.

Now, as if that abortion of Yankees hat isn’t bad enough…there’s this.

Following the New York Knicks victory Friday night, star forward Carmelo Anthony trotted out a hybrid Yankees/Mets cap when talking to reporters in front of his locker.

Yuck.