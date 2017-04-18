

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1966 – Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills singles to center off future Hall of Famer Robin Roberts, becoming the first batter to hit on artificial turf in a major league game. The Astrodome’s new playing surface, originally called Chemgrass by its manufacturer, the Monsanto Company, couldn’t be made quickly enough, so the season begins with the artificial material only on the infield with the outfield remaining painted dirt until July.

1987 – At Three Rivers Stadium, Mike Schmidt becomes the 14th player in big league history to hit 500 career home runs. The Phillies’ third baseman’s three-run ninth inning shot off Don Robinson is cheered by the Pittsburgh fans and his teammates in the 8-6 Phillies win.

2007 – At Chicago’s U.S. Cellular Field, Mark Buehrle hurls the 16th no-hitter in White Sox history and the first home no-no since 1967. The Southside southpaw faces the minimum 27 batters, thanks to picking off Sammy Sosa, who walked in the fifth inning.

And finally…in 2008, after receiving numerous complaints, the Michael Vick “Welcome to the Neighborhood” promotion is dropped by the Kansas City T-Bones, a minor league team in the independent Northern League. The May 28th event, which was to feature the home team wearing black and white striped jerseys with their opponent in orange jumpsuit-style uniforms, spotlights and escape sirens mocking the former Falcons quarterback, who is serving a 23-month sentence in the nearby Leavenworth prison after pleading guilty to federal charges related to dogfighting, will now be used to raise awareness of animal safety and the need for adoptions.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Sam Crawford (1880), Steve Blass (1942), Jim Eisenreich (1959), Miguel Cabrera (1983) and Billy Butler (1986)