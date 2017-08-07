

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1999 – For the second consecutive day, a Major Leaguer gets his 3000th hit as Wade Boggs homers in the sixth off Indian Chris Haney. The Devil Rays’ third baseman, who is the first player to reach the milestone with a home run, rounds the bases pointing skyward, blowing a kiss in memory of his mom, and gets down on his knees to kiss home plate.

2004 – In less than a masterful performance, Greg Maddux pitches five innings to register his 300th victory when the Cubs beat the Giants, 8-4. The 38 year-old is the 22nd pitcher to reach the plateau and many believe may be the last to reach this coveted milestone.

2007 – In front of a very supportive home crowd at AT&T Park, Barry Bonds surpasses Hank Aaron as the all-time home run leader when he connects on a 3-2 pitch for #756 off southpaw Mike Bacsik of the Nationals. During the 10-minute celebration following the historic homer, a surprise video message is played on the scoreboard in which Hammerin’ Hank congratulates the Giants’ left fielder for breaking the 31 year-old record.

And finally…in 2016, Ichiro Suzuki becomes the 30th Major Leaguer to collect 3000 hits when he legs out a seventh inning triple in the Marlins’ 10-7 victory over the Rockies at Coors Field. The 42 year-old center fielder joins Paul Molitor as the only other player to reach the milestone with a three-bagger.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Bill McKechnie (1886), Don Larsen (1929), Edgar Renteria (1977) and Mike Trout (1991)