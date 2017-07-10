

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1936 – At Forbes Field, Chuck Klein becomes the first National League player to hit four home runs in one game in this century. The Phillies 36 year-old outfielder’s offensive outburst, which includes his final round-tripper on the first pitch in the tenth inning, powers Philadelphia’s 9-6 victory over Pittsburgh.

2001 – In his final All-Star appearance, Cal Ripken is named the MVP of the game. His home run, along with consecutive dingers from Derek Jeter and Magglio Ordonez, power the AL to its fifth victory in a row, beating the National League at Seattle’s Safeco Field, 4-1.

2009 – Beating the Padres 8-0 at AT&T Park, Giants southpaw Jonathan Sanchez throws the first no-hitter in franchise history since John “The Count” Montefusco accomplished the feat in 1976. The 22 year-old, a replacement for an injured Randy Johnson, sees his bid for a perfect game end when third baseman Juan Uribe makes an error in the eighth inning.

And finally…in 2013, David Ortiz establishes a new record for career hits by a designated hitter when he doubles in the second inning of the Red Sox 11-4 victory over Seattle at Safeco Field. ‘Big Papi’ surpasses Harold Baines with his 1,689th hit as a DH.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Bobby Lowe (1865), Hal McRae (1945), Andre Dawson (1954) and Marty Cordova (1969)