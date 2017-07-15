

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1901 – Christy Mathewson becomes the first rookie to throw a no-hitter in baseball history in the modern era. The 20 year-old right-hander holds the Cardinals hitless in the Giants’ 5-0 victory at Robison Field in St. Louis.

1993 – Cal Ripken, Jr. hits his 278th homer as a shortstop, breaking Ernie Banks’ record for the most ever hit by a major leaguer playing that position. Both Hall of Famers will play different infield positions during their careers with ‘Mr. Cub’ going deep a total of 512 times for Chicago and the ‘Iron Man’ clearing the fences on 431 occasions for the Orioles.

2005 – With an RBI double off Joel Pineiro at Safeco Field, Rafael Palmeiro becomes the 26th player to collect 3000 hits. The Orioles first baseman joins Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Eddie Murray as one of only four major leaguers to record 3,000 hits and 500 home runs during his career.

And finally…in 2007, in front of a sellout crowd of 44,872 at Citizens Bank Park, the 125,year-old Phillies become the first team to lose 10,000 games as they are defeated by the Cardinals, 10-2. During the ninth inning, the hometown fans cheer as the much heralded milestone becomes a reality.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Kirt Manwaring (1965), James Baldwin (1971), Miguel Olivo (1978) and Chris Denorfia (1980)