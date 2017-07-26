

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1948 – The Bambino makes his final public appearance at the New York premiere of The Babe Ruth Story. The ‘Sultan of Swat’ will die of throat cancer three weeks later.

1984 – In a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, Expo first baseman Pete Rose singles for the 3,052nd time, tying him with Ty Cobb on the all-time career list. ‘Charlie Hustle’ will finish his 24-year major league career with 3215 singles, accounting for 75.5% of his major-league record 4,256 hits.

1998 – In the Blue Jays 6-3 loss to Boston at Fenway Park, Jose Canseco becomes the all-time Latin home run leader. The Toronto left fielder, hitting his 380th career homer in the eighth inning off David West, breaks the mark he shared with Orlando Cepeda and Tony Perez.

And finally…in 2010, allowing only a second-inning walk to Brennan Boesch, who is promptly erased on a double play, Matt Garza faces the minimum 27 batters in his no-hitter against the Tigers. With the right-hander’s 5-0 victory, the Rays join the 1917 Browns and White Sox as the only teams to be involved in three no-hitters in the same season.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Sam Jones (1892), Hoyt Wilhelm (1922), Jody Reed (1962) and Gregg Colbrunn (1969)