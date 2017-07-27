

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1984 – Pete Rose passes Ty Cobb as the all-time single leader when he collects his 3,053rd off Steve Carlton in a 6-1 Expo victory over the Phillies. The Montreal switch-hitter, who will also pass the ‘Georgia Peach’ to become the all-time hit leader, ends his 24-year career with 3215 one-base hits.

1998 – Sammy Sosa hits his first career grand slam, establishing the mark for most career homers before hitting a grand slam (246). Tomorrow, ‘Slamming Sammy’ will hit another, becoming the 18th major leaguer to hit a grand slam on consecutive days.

2005 – Ryan Freel becomes first player in the Reds’ 136-year history to steal five bases in a game, including two in the ninth that moves him to third base, where he scores the eventual winning run on Felipe Lopez’s sacrifice fly. The Cincinnati second baseman’s thievery contributes to the team’s 7-6 victory over the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.

And finally…in 2011, Ervin Santana, facing only two hitters over the minimum, no-hits against the hometown Indians at Progressive Field, 3-1. The Tribe’s only run against the Angels righty is the result of a first-inning wild pitch run following an error by shortstop Erick Aybar.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Joe Tinker (1880), Leo Durocher (1905), Alex Rodriguez (1975 ) and Max Scherzer (1984)