

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1974 – Nolan Ryan, throwing an unbelievable 235 pitches, whiffs 19 batters in 13 innings, including Cecil Cooper six consecutive times, in the Angels’ 15-inning, 4-3 victory over Boston in Anaheim. The right-hander’s performance will be the first of three 19-strikeout outings the Texan throws this season.

1990 – The National League announces plans to expand from 12 to 14 teams. The two new franchises, that will begin playing in 1993, are the Florida Marlins and Colorado Rockies.

2005 – Behind Chuck Klein (683rd game – 1933) and Lloyd Waner (686th game – 1932), Ichiro Suzuki (696th game – 2005) becomes the third fastest big leaguer player to reach the 1000-hit mark. The 31 year-old Mariners outfielder also holds the record in Japan for being the quickest player to attain 1,000 hits, reaching the milestone in 757 games.

And finally…in 2014, Jimmy Rollins become the Phillies’ all-time hits leader when he singles in the fifth against Chicago’s Edwin Jackson for his 2,235th hit for 132 year-old franchise. At the end of the frame, the 35 year-old switch-hitting shortstop is greeted with a high-five and a hug at first base by Mike Schmidt, the Hall of Famer whose total he surpassed to set the mark, with the entire team then comes out from the Philadelphia dugout to offer their congratulations on the milestone hit.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Don Newcombe (1926), Greg Brock (1957), Mike Laga (1960) and Randy Tomlin (1966)