

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

2007 – Frank Thomas hits a three-run homer off Twins hurler Carlos Silva in the first inning of the Blue Jays’ 8-5 loss at the Metrodome to become the 21st major leaguer to hit 500 home runs. The ‘Big Hurt’, who has hit 50 homers against the Twins, also hit his first home run of his career in Minnesota back in 1990.

2007 – With the third of his five hits in the Astros’ 8-5 victory over Colorado at Minute Maid Park, Craig Biggio collects his 3000th hit to become the 27th major leaguer to reach the plateau, and the ninth player to do it with the same team. The milestone is reached in the seventh inning with a single off Aaron Cook, but the Houston second baseman is thrown out trying to stretch the historic hit into a double.

2009 – Mariano Rivera joins Trevor Hoffman in becoming only the second pitcher to record 500 major league saves. The right-handed reliever, who also registers his first RBI of his 15-year career, reaches the milestone by getting the last four outs in the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Mets at Citi Field.

And finally…in 2013, during an on-field ceremony prior to the game against Arizona at Turner Field, the Braves honor Chipper Jones, who was officially inducted into the Braves’ Hall of Fame earlier in the day. Joining team legends Hank Aaron (44), Warren Spahn (21), Eddie Mathews (44), Phil Niekro (35), Dale Murphy (3), Greg Maddux (31), Tom Glavine (47), John Smoltz (29), and Bobby Cox (6), the 40 year-old Atlanta third baseman, who will finish his 19-year career when the season ends, becomes the tenth person to have his number retired by the franchise when his jersey #10 is unveiled on the outfield wall.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Don Baylor (1949), Chris Speier (1950), Mark Grace (1964), Brandon Phillips (1981) and Clay Zavada (1984)