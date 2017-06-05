

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1986 – Casey Candaele makes his major league debut, pinch-hitting for the Expos in a 7-3 loss to Philadelphia at Olympic Stadium. With this appearance, the versatile utility man and his mom, Helen Callaghan, a former left-handed center fielder in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, become the only mother and son to have both played professional baseball.

2001 – By homering in his team’s 57th game, Barry Bonds becomes the fastest player ever to hit 30 home runs. In 1928, it took Babe Ruth 63 games to reach the same mark.

2008 – Joining Mickey Mantle and Eddie Murray, Chipper Jones becomes just the third switch-hitter in major league history to hit 400 career home runs. The milestone homer is just one of his four hits the Braves’ third baseman contributes to Atlanta’s 7-5 comeback win over Florida.

And finally…in 2008, at Fenway Park, Red Sox outfielder Coco Crisp takes exception to being hit in the hip by Rays’ starter James Shields, and the Boston outfielder shows his displeasure by charging the mound, igniting a bench clearing brawl that will result in the ejections of the combatants along with Tampa Bay’s Jonny Gomes and the suspension of eight players. In yesterday’s game, Rays skipper Joe Maddon accused Crisp of intentionally trying to injure his second baseman Akinori Iwamura on a stolen base attempt.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Jack Chesbro (1874), Ray Lankford (1967), Mike Coolbaugh (1972) and Russ Ortiz (1974)