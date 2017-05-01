

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1951 – Becoming the first black to play for the White Sox, Minnie Minoso makes his debut, hitting a home run against the Yankees’ Vic Raschi in his first plate appearance for the club. The speedy outfielder, who previously played with the Cleveland Indians, bats .326 (173 hits) and leads the league in stolen bases and triples, but loses out to Yankee infielder Gil McDougald for Rookie of the Year Award honors.

1991 – Rangers right-hander Nolan Ryan pitches the seventh no-hitter of his career when he defeats the Blue Jays at Arlington Stadium, 3-0. The 44 year-old Texan fireballer, who strikes out 16 batters, becomes the oldest major leaguer ever to throw a no-hit game.

1991 – Henderson passes Lou Brock to become baseball’s all-time stolen base leader with his 939th career steal. The A’s outfielder, who will finish his 25-year career with 1,406, establishes the new major league mark when he swipes third base in the team’s 7-4 victory over New York at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

And finally…in 2000 – San Francisco’s left fielder Barry Bonds becomes the first player to hit a ball into San Francisco Bay aka McCovey’s Cove. The first ‘splashdown’ home run at Pacific Bell Park helps the Giants to beat the Mets, 10-3.

PLAYERS BORN TODAYCharlie O’Brien (1960), Jose Lind (1964), Scooter Gennett (1990) and Marcus Stroman (1991)