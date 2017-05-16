

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1965 – Future Hall of Famer Jim Palmer, pitching 3.2 innings in relief, wins his first major league game when the Orioles defeat the Yankees at Memorial Stadium, 7-5. The 19 year-old Orioles’ rookie right-hander makes the day more memorable when he hits a two-run homer off Jim Bouton in the fourth inning.

1996 – In a 13-1 rout over the Astros, Sammy Sosa becomes the first Cub to hit two home runs in one inning. The slugger accomplishes the feat leading off the seventh with a solo shot off Jeff Tabaka, and then hits a two-run round tripper off Jim Dougherty later in the frame.

2000 – After a fan steals Los Angeles’ catcher Chad Kreuter’s hat and hits him in the back of the head, many Dodgers, including coaches John Shelby and Rick Dempsey, go into the stands and start fighting with the Wrigley Field faithful. When the melee ends, several fans are arrested as the game is delayed nearly ten minutes, and there is litter all over the field.

And finally…in 2006, in a game which features the Molina brothers as the respective catchers for their teams, the siblings swipe a base off each other. Jose’s theft in the fourth is the key to an Angel four-run inning and Blue Jays backstop Bengie steals second base without drawing a throw from his older brother in the seventh inning of an 8-3 Los Angeles victory in Anaheim.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Billy Martin (1928), Rick Reuschel (1949), Rick Rhoden (1953) and Jack Morris (1955)