

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1982 – Gaylord Perry becomes the 15th major league player to win his 300th victory when he beats the Yankees at the Kingdome, 7-3. The ‘Ancient Mariner’ will end his 22-year career with 314 victories.

1984 – Cal Ripken becomes the second Oriole player to hit for the cycle, joining Brooks Robinson, who accomplished the feat in 1960. The Baltimore shortstop completes the rare event with a ninth inning home run off Dave Tobik in the team’s 6-1 victory over Texas at Arlington Stadium.

1998 – Cubs rookie Kerry Wood ties a major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game as he one-hits the Astros, 2-0. In addition to matching Red Sox fireballer Roger Clemens’ feat (Mariners-1986 and Tigers-1996), the 20-year-old Texan breaks the National League record of 19 strikeouts in a nine-inning game shared by Steve Carlton, David Cone and Tom Seaver.

And finally…in 2005, in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals, Trevor Hoffman becomes the third closer in major league history to save 400 games. The Padres reliever joins Lee Smith (478) and John Franco (424) as the other bullpen artists who have also reached this milestone.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Willie Mays (1931), Larry Andersen (1953), Gerardo Parrs (1987) and Jose Altuve (1990)