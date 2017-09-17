

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1984 – On the seventeenth anniversary of his first Major League round-tripper, Reggie Jackson connects off Kansas City pitcher Bud Black in the bottom of the seventh inning for his 500th career home run. The milestone hit proves to be the only run the Angels would score in the Royals’ 10-1 victory.

1996 – In the thin air of Denver, Dodger Hideo Nomo no-hits the Rockies, 9-0. ‘Tornado Boy’ walks four and strikes out eight at Coors Field.

2001 – After a six-day hiatus, Major League games are played for the first time since the September 11 terrorist attacks. At Busch Stadium during a pre-game ceremony, Cardinal announcer Jack Buck captures the mood of a nation with the reading of his original poem, “We Shall Overcome”, and a new baseball tradition begins when the song God Bless America is sung during the seventh-inning stretch of all six scheduled contests.

And finally…in 2004, connecting off Jake Peavy’s third inning slider at SBC Park, Barry Bonds hits his 700th career home run. The historic homer touches off a fireworks display and the unfurling of a gigantic light tower banner featuring Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron, the two other players to reach the milestone.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Orlando Cepeda (1937), Thad Bosley (1956), John Franco (1960) and Dan Haren (1980)