Nick Wright!

I am a huge fan. First of all, I’ve been following your career since you were in Kansas City. (I still listen to your sports segments on the Church of Lazlo.)

Best. NBA takes. Ever!

Alright, time to put on my (nonchalant) game face.

Eight months ago, someone on Periscope asked you whether you think Karl-Anthony Towns “[has] a chance to be [the best!] of all time”:

You said this: “I don’t know. We need to see more from Karl-Anthony Towns.”

Well, let me help you see the light.

I know you are an expert on one player, and one player only:

I know you are “The Lebron Guy.” (By the way! I loved the segment.)

And I know that you know that Lebron James does not play for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

I can see why you are quick to dismiss the question.

But Nick, listen to me: Karl-Anthony Towns! He is the face of everything Timberwolves.

He is the face of Minnesota Niceness.

He is THE Timberwolves ambassador around the world.

And here’s the point that will resonate with you, Nick. Towns could play silly basketball:

Just like Lebron:

Nick. I know you’re short on time, so let me get to my main point: Karl-Anthony Towns is my Lebron James!

For you to not know whether he could be the greatest of all time … let me explain why you’re wrong.

Karl-Anthony Towns could be the best all-around player for the Timberwolves since Kevin Love and Kevin Garnett.

Towns has a chance to shatter a lot of Timberwolves records!

Karl-Anthony Towns. Karl-Anthony Towns could—excuse me, Karl-Anthony Towns WILL—win a ring with the Timberwolves, as Lebron did in Cleveland, and go into the NBA Hall of Fame as one of the best players in NBA history.

So Nick, it’s only a matter of time before you see Karl-Anthony Towns ascend to the ranks of Lebron:

It’s only a matter of time.

