Not sure what you’re reading? Here’s a preview:

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/b.m4a

****

Thibs!

You’ve got to be kidding me…

Tell me it’s not a joke.

Tell me you are seriously pursuing Jimmy Butler!

Is this really coming true??

Ohh Thibs…you better not be messing with Timberwolves fans!

I’m a big supporter of Jimmy Butler as the Timberwolves point guard, or shooting guard.

Doesn’t matter.

The point is Jimmy Butler could be your combo guard, Thibs.

You could utilize him in whatever you want, after you acquire him!

Here’s how you do it:

Everyone on the second unit, plus 2 1st rounders! Assuming the Wolves are all in, but that depends on what their record is — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 13, 2017

Just kidding. Here’s how you’d really do it:

But i see Thibs continuing with the youth movement for another year. Stockpile young assets and package them with draft picks for stars — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 13, 2017

Forget what I said in the first sentence. Forget what I said about stocking assets.

The Bulls said you have the assets:

Sources: Chicago’s price for Jimmy Butler remains elevated, but Minnesota has assets and interest. Sides made preliminary contact this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

That’s all that matters.

So Thibs, you could execute this trade overnight.

Think carefully about who you’re going to trade, and what picks to give up.

This would be the best case scenario: acquiring Jimmy Butler without trading Ricky Rubio!

You can do this Thibs….

You could make the Timberwolves instant contenders!

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: