****
Thibs!
You’ve got to be kidding me…
Tell me it’s not a joke.
Tell me you are seriously pursuing Jimmy Butler!
Is this really coming true??
Ohh Thibs…you better not be messing with Timberwolves fans!
I’m a big supporter of Jimmy Butler as the Timberwolves point guard, or shooting guard.
Doesn’t matter.
The point is Jimmy Butler could be your combo guard, Thibs.
You could utilize him in whatever you want, after you acquire him!
Here’s how you do it:
Just kidding. Here’s how you’d really do it:
Forget what I said in the first sentence. Forget what I said about stocking assets.
The Bulls said you have the assets:
That’s all that matters.
So Thibs, you could execute this trade overnight.
Think carefully about who you’re going to trade, and what picks to give up.
This would be the best case scenario: acquiring Jimmy Butler without trading Ricky Rubio!
You can do this Thibs….
You could make the Timberwolves instant contenders!
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
