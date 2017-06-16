Don’t want to read? Listen:

Hey Timberwolves fans!

Alright, now that you’re up to speed, let’s move onto part 3—the final installment on things you should know before blogging about the Timberwolves.

Moving onto the fifth point:

5) We’re all covering the same news/rumors, reacting with different takes.

Okay, as a Timberwolves fan, you’re probably familiar with the situation involving Rubio.

Nothing happened to Ricky Rubio, in the end, but here are the facts:

Ricky Rubio’s still with the Timberwolves. He’s still floating in the trade rumors.

So those are the news/rumors involving Ricky Rubio.

Okay, so with every news/rumors comes reactions, like this one in Timberwolves blogosphere:

And this one:

And this one:

I am a Rubio apologist, and would surely keep him. But it's not my call and I don't sense the regime agrees with me (if right offer comes). — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 15, 2017

And this one:

Etc, etc … the cycle does not stop.

Before you click on that link above, and overwhelm yourself, pause for a second. What do you notice about those tweets?

Don’t want to guess (yeah, I know how you feel)? Alright, I’ll tell you…

Alright, alright. All of those outlets cover the Rubio rumors from different points of views—different takes, to be technical.

You know what else is different about these tweets? Some of us choose to tweet our reactions, others write about it.

Some create videos, others—alright, I’m talking about myself now—are trying to squash the rumors by going on ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

My point is there are many takes in many formats in the blogosphere. In the end, we’re all responding to the same news/rumors.

As long as you have an opinion, express it, which leads me to my final point:

6) Have fun! You’re a Timberwolves fan!

When you’re watching the Timberwolves play at the Target Center, you’re a fan.

Watching from the couch? You’re a fan.

Watching the game on Twitter? You’re a fan.

You are a Timberwolves fan, first and foremost. You are not on a higher pedestal because you cover the Timberwolves.

You are just a fan, and so when you blog—vlog, podcast, tweet, or whatever it is that you choose do—about the Timberwolves, be a fan.

And have fun!

Be yourself, show your personality!

Be nice, be a troll, be insightful, be silly—the point is to express your instincts logically, or not:

Me too. I love ricky! But if we're thinking about trading him, might as well be an unrealistic one…so we can keep him! 😄 — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 15, 2017

Who cares!

The more you express yourself in a way that is comfortable to you, the more you will enjoy the coverage.

That’s how you create a following and if you don’t right away, don’t worry.

Just be you, and when you are you, I will notice you.

I will bring you into the spotlight haha.

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

