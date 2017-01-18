Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Let's Go Warriors
PREVIEW: Oklahoma City Thunder (25-18) at Golden State Warriors (35-6) — Durant Hosts Round 2 Of Battle With Triple-Double Machine Westbrook
Posted by on January 17, 2017

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-18) at Golden State Warriors (35-6)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Russell Westbrook (30.7, 10.5, 10.3)

SG: Victor Oladipo (16.1, 4.2, 2.7)

SF: Andre Roberson (6.7, 4.6, 1.0)

PF: Jerami Grant (6.2, 2.6, 0.5)

C: Domantas Sabonis (6.1, 3.5, 1.2)

Head Coach: Billy Donovan (career: 80-45, 0.640)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.2, 6.0)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.7, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.6, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.7, 7.7)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.5, 5.9, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 175-30, 0.854)

Injury Report

Thunder: Steven Adams (concussion) is out.

Warriors: No injuries to report

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • Steven Adams has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors as he remains in the league’s concussion protocol. — Royce Young @royceyoung, ESPN
  • Kevin Durant to ESPN on emotions still raw going up against Thunder: “It’s never going to be a regular game for me.” — Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes, ESPN