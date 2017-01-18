Oklahoma City Thunder (25-18) at Golden State Warriors (35-6)
Tip-Off: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Oklahoma City Thunder (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Russell Westbrook (30.7, 10.5, 10.3)
SG: Victor Oladipo (16.1, 4.2, 2.7)
SF: Andre Roberson (6.7, 4.6, 1.0)
PF: Jerami Grant (6.2, 2.6, 0.5)
C: Domantas Sabonis (6.1, 3.5, 1.2)
Head Coach: Billy Donovan (career: 80-45, 0.640)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.2, 6.0)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.7, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.6, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.7, 7.7)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.5, 5.9, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 175-30, 0.854)
Injury Report
Thunder: Steven Adams (concussion) is out.
Warriors: No injuries to report
Previous Matchups
- Thunder at Warriors, on November 3, 2016, The Warriors defeat the Thunder 122-96 at Oracle Arena Kevin Durant shows no mercy as Warriors embarrass Westbrook and the Thunder
- Thunder at Clippers, on January 16, 2017, the Clippers defeat the Thunder 120-98 at the Staples Center. Clippers rout the Thunder despite losing Chris Paul to a thumb injury
- Cavaliers at Warriors, on January 16, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 126-91 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (35-6) Tally Another 20-20-20, Rout Cleveland Cavaliers (29-11), 126-91
Game Notes
- Steven Adams has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors as he remains in the league’s concussion protocol. — Royce Young @royceyoung, ESPN
- Kevin Durant to ESPN on emotions still raw going up against Thunder: “It’s never going to be a regular game for me.” — Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes, ESPN