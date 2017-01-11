ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Miami Heat at the Golden State Warriors.

The Heat took a 54-53 lead into halftime.

Q3: No Rhythm, McCaw Clutch Splash

The Warriors got off to a hot start, as Kevin Durant hit a catch-and-shoot triple…

…Stephen Curry hit a jumper on the catch, and KD added a catch deep on the right baseline for a fade-away that trickled in.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra took a timeout as the Warriors moved ahead, 60-56, with 10:06 remaining.

After the timeout, both teams failed to score on five possessions each before Dion Waiters scored after a turnover by Patrick McCaw, who started the second half again as a replacement for Klay Thompson.

Curry found Draymond Green for a slam down the lane…

…and Green gave a salute as Zaza Pachulia beckoned him to get back on defense.

Durant and Waiters traded buckets, then after some more misses by both teams, Pachulia tracked down a miss by Hassan Whiteside and Draymond found McCaw wide open on the right wing for an in-transition splash.

That put Golden State up with a little needed separation, 67-60, with 5:08 to play.

Closing out the quarter, Andre Iguodala drilled a catch-and-shoot triple from the right corner, JaVale McGee snuffed out James Johnson…

…both teams once again suffered through a mini-drought before Waiters found Willie Reed for two, and Durant hit a three from the top, with Curry adding free throws with 45.8 seconds left.

McGee scored inside, and the Warriors took a 79-68 lead into the final frame.

Q4:

David West got a steal to start the fourth, then hit a jumper assisted by Iguodala to put Golden State up, 81-68.

But Tyler Johnson answered with a three, Whiteside putback an airball, Iguodala missed a trey attempt, Whiteside hit a turnaround before the shot clock buzzer, and Shaun Livingston got a one-hander to drop…

…as the Warriors held an 85-75 lead with 8:36 to play.

After the timeout, Whiteside got another dunk, then after Ian Clark missed a runner, Waiters lobbed to Whiteside for yet another jam, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took a timeout with 6:56 to go as the Heat crept back, 85-80.

ic3 86-82

https://twitter.com/bballbreakdown/status/819056186653671424/video/1

Notes:

Livingston missed shot from baseline

Heat pushed into frontcourt pass to Tyler Johnson for the dunk 85-82

Warriors answered with ball to Livingston fouled by T Johnson made one of two 86-82

T Johnson missed three

Warriors drove and kicked out then swung to top Clark hit a three 89-82

Timeout Heat with left 89-82 Warriors

Waites missed corner three

Zaza missed off Livingston feed

T Johnson missed three

Zaza cutting to the basket fed by Clark but missed layup but was fouled by Whiteside

Zaza made both ft’s 91-82

Waiters lobbed high to Whiteside for dunk 91-84

Clark made a two 93-84

Whiteside hit a two 93-86

Waiters missed

Draymond rebounded penetrated kicked out to Curry the set a big screen for Curry who drained the trey 96-86

Draymond stole ball missed layup

Dragic nailed a three 96-89

Curry missed

Zaza blocked Whiteside

Durant elbow jumper made 98-89 Warriors

Timeout Heat 2:02 left

Waiters picked clean but Durant called for foul

Zaza blocked Whiteside

Steph with the crossover off the glass 100-89 Warriors

Curry knocked ball away from Whiteside. Zaza went to floor tapped the ball to Curry who passed to Andre for the layup

102-89 Warriors

Timeout Heat 57.9 left

T Johnson fouled by Livingston made 1 of 2 from the line 102-90

Durant with the dagger three 105-90

Waiters drove to bucket but missed layup

J Johnson fouled KD in the bonus

KD made both ft’s 107-90

Dragic fouled on drive by McCaw made bucket and made ft 107-93

Dubs turned ball over in backcourt

J Johnson made layup 107-95

Warriors inbounded time expired

FINAL Warriors 107-95 over the heat