ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Miami Heat at the Golden State Warriors.
The Heat took a 54-53 lead into halftime.
Q3: No Rhythm, McCaw Clutch Splash
The Warriors got off to a hot start, as Kevin Durant hit a catch-and-shoot triple…
…Stephen Curry hit a jumper on the catch, and KD added a catch deep on the right baseline for a fade-away that trickled in.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra took a timeout as the Warriors moved ahead, 60-56, with 10:06 remaining.
After the timeout, both teams failed to score on five possessions each before Dion Waiters scored after a turnover by Patrick McCaw, who started the second half again as a replacement for Klay Thompson.
Curry found Draymond Green for a slam down the lane…
…and Green gave a salute as Zaza Pachulia beckoned him to get back on defense.
Durant and Waiters traded buckets, then after some more misses by both teams, Pachulia tracked down a miss by Hassan Whiteside and Draymond found McCaw wide open on the right wing for an in-transition splash.
That put Golden State up with a little needed separation, 67-60, with 5:08 to play.
Closing out the quarter, Andre Iguodala drilled a catch-and-shoot triple from the right corner, JaVale McGee snuffed out James Johnson…
…both teams once again suffered through a mini-drought before Waiters found Willie Reed for two, and Durant hit a three from the top, with Curry adding free throws with 45.8 seconds left.
McGee scored inside, and the Warriors took a 79-68 lead into the final frame.
Q4:
David West got a steal to start the fourth, then hit a jumper assisted by Iguodala to put Golden State up, 81-68.
But Tyler Johnson answered with a three, Whiteside putback an airball, Iguodala missed a trey attempt, Whiteside hit a turnaround before the shot clock buzzer, and Shaun Livingston got a one-hander to drop…
…as the Warriors held an 85-75 lead with 8:36 to play.
After the timeout, Whiteside got another dunk, then after Ian Clark missed a runner, Waiters lobbed to Whiteside for yet another jam, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took a timeout with 6:56 to go as the Heat crept back, 85-80.
ic3 86-82
