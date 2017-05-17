San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at Golden State Warriors (1-0)
Tip-Off: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 347-216, 0.616)
San Antonio Spurs (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Patty Mills (7.9, 1.5, 2.2)
SG: Jonathon Simmons (6.9, 1.9, 1.4)
SF: Danny Green (8.8, 3.4, 1.6)
PF: LaMarcus Aldridge (19.1, 8.3, 1.9)
C: Pau Gasol (17.9, 9.4, 3.2)
Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (career: 1150-506, 0.694)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out. Andre Iguodala (knee) is questionable.
Jazz: Tony Parker (ruptured left quadriceps tendon) is out, Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Spurs On March 29, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Spurs 110-98 at AT&T Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: DAVID WEST PUTS ON CLINIC FOR SAN ANTONIO SPURS (57-17), WARRIORS (61-14) SEAL COMEBACK WIN, 110-98
- Spurs at Warriors On May 14, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Spurs 113-111 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WCF GAME 1 – WARRIORS (1-0) MOUNT HUGE COMEBACK AGAINST SAN ANTONIO SPURS (0-1), 113-111
Game Notes
- The Warriors are holding their opponents to 41.5% shooting, best in the playoffs and also better than 2016 and 2015. — Tim Roye, Warriors Broadcaster