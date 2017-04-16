ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — Three-and-a-half days after ending their regular season, the Golden State Warriors (67-15) played host to the Portland Trail Blazers (41-41) in Game 1 of the opening round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors were without Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain) and Kevon Looney (left hip train).

Q1: Warriors Weather McCollum Storm

Zaza Pachulia got the first bucket of the game…

…then set a pick for Stephen Curry up top for a splash:

But C.J. McCollum got hot, drew free throws, got an extra pass for a triple from Evan Turner, who got the start in place of injured center Jusuf Nurkic, then pulled up for three over Curry and got a runner to drop.

The Warriors countered with a swooping, stepping, coast-to-coast dunk past Damian Lillard from Kevin Durant after a missed scoop by Turner and an outlet by Draymond Green:

Early on, the Warriors led, 13-11, with 7:20 remaining.

Later, JaVale McGee came in after Andre Iguodala subbed out Pachulia, and promptly got a tip-in of a missed three by Steph, couldn’t catch a lead pass from Curry after that, but disrupted an Al-Farouq Aminu drive, which led to a Durant dunk attempt that got fouled, down the right side.

Curry had hit a long two prior to that…

…and, after a timeout, was inexplicably awarded a three-pointer on the step-back, then McGee swatted Aminu again, and got a dunk off a tic-tac-toe play with Steph and Draymond:

JaVale again converged and got help from Green and Shaun Livingston to disrupt an Allen Crabbe drive, and later grabbed a rebound on a missed runner by Lillard, which led to Curry driving and scoring past a switched Meyers Leonard in transition with 1:00 to play.