Milwaukee Bucks (33-34) at Golden State Warriors (54-14)

Tip-Off: Saturday, March 18, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Malcolm Brogdon (10.0, 2.7, 4.1)

SG: Tony Snell (6.0, 2.6, 1.0)

SF: Khris Middleton (13.7, 3.8, 2.7)

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo (14.6, 6.8, 3.5)

C: Thon Maker (3.4, 1.6, 0.3)

Head Coach: Jason Kidd (career: 151-162, 0.482)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.3, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.0)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 194-38, 0.836)

Injury Report

Bucks: Michael Beasley (knee) is out, Jabari Parker (knee) is out, Rashad Vaughn (foot) is .

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

