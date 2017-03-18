Milwaukee Bucks (33-34) at Golden State Warriors (54-14)
Tip-Off: Saturday, March 18, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Milwaukee Bucks (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Malcolm Brogdon (10.0, 2.7, 4.1)
SG: Tony Snell (6.0, 2.6, 1.0)
SF: Khris Middleton (13.7, 3.8, 2.7)
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo (14.6, 6.8, 3.5)
C: Thon Maker (3.4, 1.6, 0.3)
Head Coach: Jason Kidd (career: 151-162, 0.482)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.3, 1.0)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.0)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 194-38, 0.836)
Injury Report
Bucks: Michael Beasley (knee) is out, Jabari Parker (knee) is out, Rashad Vaughn (foot) is .
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Bucks, on November 19, 2016, the Warriors defeated the Bucks 124-120 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (11-2) Survive 30 From Antetokuonmpo, Durant Nets 33 To Beat Milwaukee Bucks, 124-120
- Bucks at Warriors, on March 16, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Magic 122-92 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (54-14) Clicking With 5 Players In Double-Figures, Rout Orlando Magic (24-45), 122-92