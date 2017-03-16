Orlando Magic (24-44) at Golden State Warriors (53-14)
Tip-Off: Thursday, March 16, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Orlando Magic (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Elfrid Payton (10.5, 4.1, 6.3)
SG: Evan Fournier (12.0, 2.6, 2.2)
SF: Terrence Ross (9.5, 2.6, 0.9)
PF: Aaron Gordon (9.1, 5.2, 1.5)
C: Nikola Vucevic (14.5, 9.9, 2.0)
Head Coach: Frank Vogel (career: 274-225, 0.549)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (18.9, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.0)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.7, 4.0)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 193-38, 0.835)
Injury Report
Magic: Jodie Meeks (thumb) is questionable.
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Magic, on January 22, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Magic 118-98 at the Toyota Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: STEPHEN CURRY’S DEEP 3S DROWN ORLANDO MAGIC (18-28), WARRIORS (38-6) WIN, 118-98
- Magic at Kings, on March 13, 2017, the Kings defeated the Magic 120-115 at Golden 1 Center.