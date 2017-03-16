Quantcast
PREVIEW: Orlando Magic (24-44) at Golden State Warriors (53-14) — A New Beginning With Defense
Posted by on March 16, 2017

Orlando Magic (24-44) at Golden State Warriors (53-14)

Tip-Off: Thursday, March 16, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Orlando Magic (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Elfrid Payton (10.5, 4.1, 6.3)

SG: Evan Fournier (12.0, 2.6, 2.2)

SF: Terrence Ross (9.5, 2.6, 0.9)

PF: Aaron Gordon (9.1, 5.2, 1.5)

C: Nikola Vucevic (14.5, 9.9, 2.0)

Head Coach: Frank Vogel (career: 274-225, 0.549)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (18.9, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.7, 4.0)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 193-38, 0.835)

Injury Report

Magic: Jodie Meeks (thumb) is questionable.

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes