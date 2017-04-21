Golden State Warriors (67-15) at Portland Trail Blazers (41-41)

Tip-Off: Saturday, April 22, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports BA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (4.0, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 207-39, 0.841)

Portland Trail Blazers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Damian Lillard (22.4, 4.0, 6.2)

SG: C.J. McCollum (15.9, 2.6, 2.8)

SF: Evan Turner (10.5, 5.0, 3.7)

PF: Maurice Harkless (7.4, 3.7, 0.9)

C: Noah Vonleh (3.9, 4.4, 0.4)

Head Coach: Terry Stotts (career: 338-355, 0.488)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out, Shaun Livingstong (hand) is questionable, Matt Barnes (ankle) is questionable, Kevin Durant (calf) is questionable.

Trail Blazers: Ed Davis (shoulder) is out, Tim Quarterman (concussion) is questionable, Festus Ezeli (knee) is out, Jusuf Nurkic (leg) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

