Sacramento Kings (24-32) at Golden State Warriors (46-9)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, February 15, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Sacramento Kings (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Darren Collison (13.7, 2.1, 4.2)

SG: Arron Afflalo (7.9, 1.9, 1.2)

SF: Ben McLemore (6.5, 1.5, 0.8)

PF: DeMarcus Cousins (28.1, 10.8, 4.8)

C: Kosta Koufos (6.2, 5.4, 0.6)

Head Coach: Dave Joerger (career: 171-131, 0.566)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.9, 4.3, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.8, 3.8, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.3, 4.8)

PF: Draymond Green (10.3, 8.3, 7.4)

C: JaVale McGee (6.1, 2.9, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 186-33, 0.849)

Injury Report

Kings: Rudy Gay (achilles) is out, Garrett Temple (Hamstring) is out, Ty Lawson (groin) is questionable.

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

