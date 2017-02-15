Sacramento Kings (24-32) at Golden State Warriors (46-9)
Tip-Off: Wednesday, February 15, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Sacramento Kings (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Darren Collison (13.7, 2.1, 4.2)
SG: Arron Afflalo (7.9, 1.9, 1.2)
SF: Ben McLemore (6.5, 1.5, 0.8)
PF: DeMarcus Cousins (28.1, 10.8, 4.8)
C: Kosta Koufos (6.2, 5.4, 0.6)
Head Coach: Dave Joerger (career: 171-131, 0.566)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.9, 4.3, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.8, 3.8, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.3, 4.8)
PF: Draymond Green (10.3, 8.3, 7.4)
C: JaVale McGee (6.1, 2.9, 0.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 186-33, 0.849)
Injury Report
Kings: Rudy Gay (achilles) is out, Garrett Temple (Hamstring) is out, Ty Lawson (groin) is questionable.
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Kings, on February 4, 2017, the Kings defeated the Warriors 133-1201 at the Staples Center. Kings stun Warriors in overtime
- Kings at Lakers, on February 14, the Kings defeated the lakers 97-96 at the Staples Center. Kings withstand Lakers’ rally, extend winning streak to four
- Warriors at Nuggets, on February 13, 2017, the Nuggets defeated the Warriors 132-100 at the Pepsi Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Denver Nuggets (25-30) Tie NBA 3-Point Record In 132-110 Blowout Of Warriors (46-9)