Washington Wizards (46-30) at Golden State Warriors (62-14)

Tip-Off: Sunday, April 02, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Washington Wizards (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: John Wall (18.8, 4.4, 9.2)

SG: Bradley Beal (17.6, 3.6, 3.1)

SF: Otto Porter (9.3, 4.4, 1.2)

PF: Markieff Morris (11.9, 5.6, 1.7)

C: Marcin Gortat (10.4, 8.2, 1.0)

Head Coach: Scott Brooks (career: 384-237, 0.618)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.4, 2.3)

SF: Matt Barnes (8.2, 4.6, 1.8)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 202-38, 0.842)

Injury Report

Wizards: None

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

