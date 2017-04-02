Washington Wizards (46-30) at Golden State Warriors (62-14)
Tip-Off: Sunday, April 02, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Washington Wizards (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: John Wall (18.8, 4.4, 9.2)
SG: Bradley Beal (17.6, 3.6, 3.1)
SF: Otto Porter (9.3, 4.4, 1.2)
PF: Markieff Morris (11.9, 5.6, 1.7)
C: Marcin Gortat (10.4, 8.2, 1.0)
Head Coach: Scott Brooks (career: 384-237, 0.618)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.4, 2.3)
SF: Matt Barnes (8.2, 4.6, 1.8)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 202-38, 0.842)
Injury Report
Wizards: None
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Wizards, on February 28, 2017, the Wizards defeated the Warriors 112-108 at the Verizon Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (50-10) Fight Back But Fall Short To Washington Wizards (35-23), 112-108
- Wizards at Jazz, on March 31, 2017, the Jazz defeated the Wizards 95-88 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Gobert, Hayward power Jazz to 95-88 win over Wizards
- Rockets at Warriors On March 29, 2017, the Warriors beat the Rockets 107-98 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (61-14) Put Clamps On Houston Rockets (51-23), Win 107-98