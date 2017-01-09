GOLDEN1 CENTER, SACRAMENTO, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors at the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings held a 58-51 lead at halftime.

Q3: Hustle And Dazzle

Zaza Pachulia showed some grit out of the gate, getting fouled on an offensive rebound, canning both free throws, then getting a layup fed by Stephen Curry after Kevin Durant tied up DeMarcus Cousins on beautiful help play.

Things took a turn for the worse, as Anthony Tolliver buried a triple in front of the Warriors bench, then Pachulia inexplicably threw the ball on the made basket inbound to Darren Collison at the three-point arc, and Collison drilled the triple to give the Kings a 64-55 lead.

The Warriors kept their heads up and responded, as Klay Thompson hit a jumper, Draymond Green took a rebound the length of the floor for a lefty scoop, with Durant finding Curry for a touchdown pass with a finger roll finish.

Just like that, Golden State was back in business, down just 64-61.

But Green picked up his third personal foul as Cousins trampled over him, and Draymond gave a long stare to the ref. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, however, kept him in the game.

The Kings came up empty on the possession and KD drew two free throws to cut the Sacramento lead to 64-62, but Cousins got free on the left baseline and picked up Green’s fourth personal.

Draymond pleaded with the bench to keep him in, Kerr did, and after a Gay missed three, Draymond fed Durant on the left arc and, incredibly, Golden State had the game tied at 65-65.

Gay missed a jumper blocked by KD, and Steph caught another touchdown pass, this time from Durant, for a long-range splash, giving the Warriors a 68-65 lead with 7:34 remaining as Kings head coach Dave Joerger called timeout:

Out of the timeout, Zaza got a tap-out steal of Cousins’ post, which led to a layup by the rumbling Pachulia, assisted by Durant.

KD was feeling it as a distributor, and after Tolliver scored inside, Durant found Draymond on the right side for three.

On the next sequence, Durant found Klay in the left corner, Thompson missed, but Green got the offensive board and fed Klay again for a long two, then Cousins lost the ball at the free throw line again to Zaza.

Thompson made a “hesi” move and got past Garrett Temple into the lane, then up-faked Cousins for a layup, giving the Warriors some much-needed separation, leading 77-67 with 5:27 to go.

Later, Curry hit a three over Temple, then Durant swatted Cousins and Pachulia fed Steph with a blind overhead pass for an acrobatic up-and-under, and the Warriors led 84-72 with 2:57 left in the third.

Curry added a righty scoop with English, and Golden State ended the quarter up, 90-80:

Q4:

Green started the final frame with a coast-to-coast layup, but later attacked the paint and got a nice dish to Pachulia for a layup, but the basket was waved off and Draymond assessed his fifth personal foul with a charge. Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins could be seen on the bench advising Green to take the scoop.

Both teams traded baskets as Ty Lawson drew a late-shotclock foul in the corner on Curry, but Steph came back with a long two after KD got swatted by Cousins.

Shaun Livingston hit a jumper, but also airballed a turnaround iso, then knocked out a Gay left-block post-up, and later Durant ran the floor on a made free throw by Cousins to hammer down a one-hand smash on a perfect bouncer by Steph:

Ai right 3

Kd steal and one

kd smash

https://twitter.com/warriors/status/818310445408796673/video/1

[will be finished soon!]