MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors at the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors held a 53-50 lead at halftime.

Q3: Gettin’ Iggy Wit It

Klay Thompson hit a jumper and, after Kevin Durant poked the ball out from Noah Vonleh under the rim, Durant finished at the other end with a strong finger roll off the board:

But Draymond Green held C.J. McCollum on a bad screen, his fourth personal foul, and things started to go downhill as Shaun Livingston smoked a point-blank floater back-iron and Thompson missed a jumper short.

Green missed an ill-advised trey from the top, and Evan Turner cashed in a left-corner three on an extra pass from Damian Lillard via McCollum, and the Blazers were back to within 60-59 with 8:21 remaining.

Out of the timeout, the Warriors got a little separation as Livingston hit a runner thanks to a hand-off by Zaza Pachulia and Andre Iguodala drew a charge.

Aminu hit a three to tie the game at 64-64 with 6:52 to play, but McCollum lost the ball to Pachulia and Zaza went coast-to-coast on a “bumblin’ rumblin’” play as Mason Plumlee ran back to foul him.

After a rare carrying violation called on Durant in transition, JaVale McGee came in, got a steal, then converted a jump hook as Blazers head coach Terry Stotts called timeout with the Warriors taking a 74-68 lead.

Maurice Harkless got a dunk, but McGee went top shelf to catch a lob by Durant and, in traffic, force in a high-degree-of-difficulty banker:

After a missed trey by Aminu, JaVale rolled and got fouled, but missed both free throws.

Iguodala hit a three after a missed one from the opposite side by Ian Clark, then after Aminu missed another jumper, Clark the board, outlet to Iguodala and Andre pulled up from the right arc in stride, nailing the triple and giving the Warriors an 84-72 lead:

Golden State held an 84-74 lead heading into the final frame after McGee goaltended.

Out of the timeout, the Warriors got a little separation as Livingston hit a runner thanks to a hand-off by Zaza Pachulia and Andre Iguodala drew a charge.

Aminu hit a three to tie the game at 64-64 with 6:52 to play, but McCollum lost the ball to Pachulia and Zaza went coast-to-coast on a “bumblin’ rumblin’” play as Mason Plumlee ran back to foul him.

After a rare carrying violation called on Durant in transition, JaVale McGee came in, got a steal, then converted a jump hook as Blazers head coach Terry Stotts called timeout with the Warriors taking a 74-68 lead.

Maurice Harkless got a dunk, but McGee went top shelf to catch a lob by Durant and, in traffic, force in a high-degree-of-difficulty banker:

After a missed trey by Aminu, JaVale rolled and got fouled, but missed both free throws.

Iguodala hit a three after a missed one from the opposite side by Ian Clark, then after Aminu missed another jumper, Clark the board, outlet to Iguodala and Andre pulled up from the right arc in stride, nailing the triple and giving the Warriors an 84-72 lead:

Golden State held an 84-74 lead heading into the final frame after McGee goaltended.

Q4:

[coming soon!]

Cj right 3 84-77

Klay 86-77

Ac runner 86-79

Dg right 3, et step dg, , fts 88-79 klay

Cj travel vs klay left sideline***, dg tov afa to moe at rim 88-81

Sdot 90-81

Cj right 3 90-84

Klay miss ac to moe dunk 90-86 timeout kerr 8:50

Klay lost ball, cj left 3 over sdot 90-89 8:20

Sdot spin fade short, cj layup right over klay, dg to ai to jmm draw 90-89 7:54 92-89

Et swat sdot moe right 3, kd miss/miss, dame right drib pop 92-91

Klay ½ 93-91

Afa right drive 6:28 93-93

Kd top 3 jmm oreb to ai left 3 96-93*****

Dame lefty reverse 96-95 timeout tv?

? miss, kd inside lane 27p swish drib pop 98-95

Dame bad pass dg steal, Za blk mp, za dive et pf loose ball draw 98-95 4:09 99-95

Et late right 3 kd (good d deflect), pm left 3 catch, dame left 3 dg timeout kerr 20sec 99-95 2:55 full timeout ts