ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Houson Rockets at the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets held a 61-56 lead at halftime.

ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Houson Rockets at the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets held a 61-56 lead at halftime.

Q3: JaVale And Draymond Deny Rockets

James Harden started the Rockets with a three, but Klay Thompson answered with two straight buckets.

After a Patrick Beverley triple, Thompson splashed a three as Matt Barnes delivered a physical screen on Harden, sending Harden to the floor clutching his left shoulder.

The Rockets took a timeout, now up just 67-63 with 9:56 remaining, and Harden played on.

Stephen Curry got a twirling scoop shot to drop…

…then after Clint Capela scored on Zaza Pachulia, Warrriors head coach Steve Kerr brought in JaVale McGee.

Draymond Green stripped a Harden drive, leading to free throws by Matt Barnes on the break as Thompson surprisingly passed up an open three in transition.

One possession later, Curry hit a three from the right wing on the catch after McGee swatted Harden and Klay led the break:

JaVale swatted Capela’s put-back attempt of a Beverley miss…

…then Steph made two incredible offensive chase-down rebounds, one flipping the ball back out to Shaun Livingston while falling down under the hoop and the other on a crafty tap-out from the grasp of Montrezl Harrell:

Later, JaVale missed what would have been an impressive finger roll, Harden found Harrell for a lob dunk, and Kerr called timeout with 3:37 remaining and the Warriors down, 78-73.

Steph drove in for a layup on the ATO…

…then Sam Dekker became another swat victim of McGee, although the play was reviewed and Dekker awarded two points on the put-back bucket he made which was initially disallowed, and Curry swished on a curl after a pass from Draymond up top.

Later, Dekker got swatted inside again, this time by Green, Harrell got blocked by Draymond again on the reload, Livingston got the ball and went coast-to-coast for a stop-and-pop on the left baseline to close the gap to 83-81, Rockets.

Draymond disrupted Lou Williams on the next sequence, but missed a three at the other end, then after Harden dribbled past James McAdoo on a switch, Green was there again to mess up another shot, and Curry drew a foul on Harrell on another drive, tying the game at 83-83 heading into the final frame.

Q4:

[to be added soon! notes…]

Q4

Mda extra small lou pb eg sd cc

Sd no shot viol 83-85

Dw 85-85

Lou fts 85-87

Dw charge sd, lou rev 85-89

Ic left 3, eg blk from behind eg***, dw up to klay left corn 3 88-89***

Cc lead pass lou tap out mb, ic right corn 3, sd left side drib pop vs mb 88-92

Ai knock out cc, klay missed 3, cc slap out ai**** tv timeout 88-92 8:34

Ai right 3, lou right 3 ai, ai to mb cut down lane 90-92 7:37

Eg left 3 ino, ai lefty coast 92-92 7:06 timeout mda****

Ta right corn 3 cc oreb travel, dw throw away, ? right dg, ic right 3 dw oreb, ic left 3 curl via dg top 95-92***** 5:50

Cc vs dg swat*** , dw fade no call, cc draw dw take 95-92 5:09 95-94

… dg steal***, steph to ai to sdot reverse extra passes ***** 97-92 4:19 timeout mda

? sdot, mb via ai? 99-92

100-92 timeout

Jh 3

Steph 3 103-95

Mh draw ai inside 103-96 ½

Dg buzz, eg lost ball ai***, steph pull mb oreb, ai to dg miss steph oreb shot buzz left bank 46.8**** 105-96

Jh 3

Steph 3 103-95

Mh draw ai inside 103-96 ½

Dg buzz, eg lost ball ai***, steph pull mb oreb, ai to dg miss steph oreb shot buzz left bank 46.8**** 105-96

Jh draw steph 105-98

Mb to klay to ai 107-98

? ai dribble out