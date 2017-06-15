Via the Tampa Bay Lightning:
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that their 2017 Development Camp will be held from Tuesday, June 27 through Saturday, July 1 at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum. The annual camp will feature the Lightning’s top prospects, 2017 NHL Draftees and invitees. The camp is free and open to the public.
The camp will feature some of the Lightning’s top prospects competing in on- and off-ice workouts, skating drills and will culminate with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Friday and Saturday. The 3-on-3 tournament will be streamed live on www.tampabaylightning.com. During the afternoon on Thursday, June 29, all the prospects involved with the camp will be volunteering at the Police Athletic League in Tampa.
The full camp roster and schedule will be released at a later date.
(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)
