The camp will feature some of the Lightning’s top prospects competing in on- and off-ice workouts, skating drills and will culminate with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Friday and Saturday. The 3-on-3 tournament will be streamed live on www.tampabaylightning.com. During the afternoon on Thursday, June 29, all the prospects involved with the camp will be volunteering at the Police Athletic League in Tampa.

The full camp roster and schedule will be released at a later date.