Sustr, 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, appeared in 80 games with the Lightning in 2016-17, recording three goals and 14 points. He was tied for the team lead among defensemen for games played (Coburn, 80), while also ranking third among Bolts blue-liners for points and tied for third for assists. Sustr was the only Tampa Bay defenseman outside of Victor Hedman to score a game-winning goal in 2016-17.