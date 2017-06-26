The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Andrej Sustr to a one-year, $1.95 million contract.
Sustr, 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, appeared in 80 games with the Lightning in 2016-17, recording three goals and 14 points. He was tied for the team lead among defensemen for games played (Coburn, 80), while also ranking third among Bolts blue-liners for points and tied for third for assists. Sustr was the only Tampa Bay defenseman outside of Victor Hedman to score a game-winning goal in 2016-17.
The Plzen, Czech Republic native also played in six games for Team Czech Republic at the 2016 World Cup, netting one goal. Sustr was one of two Czech defensemen to record a goal in three tournament games.
Sustr, 26, has played in 274 career NHL games, all with the Lightning during the previous five seasons. During that time, he has recorded eight goals and 56 points with a plus-2 rating, two game-winning goals and one power-play goal. Sustr has also played in 46 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bolts, recording two goals and five points with a plus-8 rating.
The Lightning signed Sustr as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha on March 21, 2013.
(Photos/Christine Gunn)
