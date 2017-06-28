The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gabriel Dumont to a two-year contract worth $650,000.
Here’s the release from the team:
Dumont, 26, skated in 39 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, posting two goals and four points to go along with 29 penalty minutes. He scored his first goal as a Bolt on February 7 against the Los Angeles Kings. The Ville Degelis, Quebec native has skated in 57 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and the Montreal Canadiens, notching three goals and seven points.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward also appeared in 20 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, recording five goals and 10 points to go along with 24 penalty minutes. Dumont skated in 22 playoff games with the Crunch, registering five goals and 11 points, helping guide Syracuse to the Calder Cup Final. He has played in 409 career AHL games over seven seasons, notching 97 goals and 213 points to go along with 516 penalty minutes.
Dumont was signed as a free agent by the Lightning on July 1, 2016.
(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)
