The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gabriel Dumont to a two-year contract worth $650,000.

Here’s the release from the team:

Dumont, 26, skated in 39 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, posting two goals and four points to go along with 29 penalty minutes. He scored his first goal as a Bolt on February 7 against the Los Angeles Kings. The Ville Degelis, Quebec native has skated in 57 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and the Montreal Canadiens, notching three goals and seven points.