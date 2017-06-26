The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Yanni Gourde to a two-year, one-way contract worth $1-million per season.

Here is the release from the team:

Gourde, 25, skated in 20 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, posting six goals and eight points to go along with eight penalty minutes. The 5-foot-9, 172-pound forward scored his first career NHL goal on March 11 against the Florida Panthers. Gourde also scored in three consecutive games from March 27 through April 1. He finished the season posting five goals over his past eight games. He’s appeared in 22 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past two seasons, collecting six goals and nine points.

The Narcisse, Quebec native also played in 56 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, registering 22 goals and 48 points to go along with 54 penalty minutes. Gourde ranked second on the Crunch for goals and third for points. He also ranked tied for first in the AHL last season with four shorthanded goals. During Syracuse’s Calder Cup Playoff run, Gourde posted nine goals and 27 points in 22 games. He ranked first for playoff assists and was second behind teammate Cory Conacher for points.

Gourde went undrafted and originally agreed to terms with the Lightning on March 9, 2014.