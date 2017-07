The @TBLightning have acquired F Carter Verhaeghe from the @NYIslanders in exchange for G Kristers Gudlevskis. đź“ť → https://t.co/WKrRVCr0q8 pic.twitter.com/UPQDHNmjcB — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) July 1, 2017

In a corresponding move, the Lightning have signed goalie Michael Leighton to a 1 year2-wayay contract. Leighton will be the Syracuse Crunch’;s number, one goalie.

(Photos/Christine Gunn)

