Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams based on March’s results. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC. Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.
American Top Team was our overall winner for 2016, barely edging out the Blackzilians, RVCA Training Center, and Team Alpha Male.
2016 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: Final Standings
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|3
|American Top Team
|0.534
|31
|27
|4
|1
|17
|2
|2
|Blackzilians
|0.682
|15
|7
|0
|0
|16
|2
|1
|RVCA Training Center
|0.778
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|2
|13
|Team Alpha Male
|0.682
|15
|7
|1
|1
|16
|5
|3
|Tristar
|0.621
|18
|11
|0
|0
|14
|6
|5
|Xtreme Couture
|0.714
|10
|4
|1
|1
|12
|7
|19
|AMC Pankration
|1.000
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|7
|7
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.857
|6
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9
|6
|SBG Ireland
|0.667
|6
|3
|1
|0
|9
|10
|7
|Allstars Training Center
|0.833
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|10
|7
|Evolucao Thai
|0.750
|6
|2
|0
|0
|8
|10
|14
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10
|7
|Red Devil International
|1.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10
|14
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10
|7
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.600
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|16
|14
|CM System
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|14
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|21
|Revolution MMA
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|7
|Tata Fight Team
|0.636
|7
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|21
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|21
|19
|Berkut Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|22
|21
|ABMMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|46
|Atherton Submission Wrestling
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|BJJ United
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|46
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|BULLS Combat Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|46
|Entram Gym
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|46
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|46
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|46
|Gracie Technics
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Higher Level MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|46
|New Breed Training Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|14
|OCS Jiu-Jitsu
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Parana Vale Tudo
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Pitch Black MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Resilience Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Silva’s Boxing
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Triple Threat Gym
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Triunfo MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|X-Gym
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|21
|YK Promotion
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|46
|44
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.636
|7
|4
|0
|1
|3
|46
|44
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.667
|6
|3
|1
|2
|3
|46
|104
|Roufusport
|0.500
|6
|6
|1
|0
|3
|49
|46
|Acadamie Pro Fight
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Altitude MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|NR
|American Top Team Cape Coral
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Ankos Zapasy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|NR
|Cave
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Chris Rees Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Chute Boxe
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Complete Fitness & Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Comprido BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Corinthians MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Country Club
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|105
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|NR
|Dragon Kombat
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Epic MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Finnfighters Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Freak Animals Fitness
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Freestyle Fighting Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Integrated MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|KB-VT Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Keedles Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Long Island MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Luta Elite MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Mecha MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|21
|MidAmerica Maritial Arts
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|NR
|MMA Trondheim
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Okinawa Dojo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Pit MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Pittsburgh Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|PJ Promotion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Planet Eater
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|105
|Reign MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|49
|NR
|Scottish Hit Squad
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Strela Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Team Capanay
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Team Curran
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Team Destruction
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Team Irish
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Team Oyama
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|105
|Team Sityodtong
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|21
|Team Sparta
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|United Gym
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Universidade da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|21
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|46
|Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|21
|Wulfrun MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|49
|NR
|Zuma MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|106
|105
|011 MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|223
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.500
|14
|14
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Boonchu Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|BTT Canada
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|China Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Chute Boxe USA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|CSW
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Elite Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Fight Nights Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|146
|Fit NHB
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|146
|Gracie Barra BH
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Indy Boxing & Grappling
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|46
|Janjira Muay Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Last Stand Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Lauzon MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|46
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|46
|Lobo Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Next Generation
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|North East Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|46
|Peresvet FT
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Rothwell MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|S4 Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Scorpion Fighting System
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Sikjitsu
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|106
|46
|Stabile Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Team Frank Vidal 5050
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|46
|Team Impact
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Team Takedown
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Top Brother Mexico
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Trials MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|106
|105
|Tri-Force MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|147
|21
|Glory MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|147
|145
|Gracie Barra Lodz
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|149
|NR
|303 Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|4oz Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Akimoto Dojo Jungle Junction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Alan Belcher’s MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|All Or Nothing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Alpha
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|American Top Team OKC
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Arizona Athletic Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Athletic Allstars
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Bastion Tychy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|NR
|Black & Blue MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|223
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Bushido Academie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|NR
|Canadian Martial Arts Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Caveira Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Central Illinois Combat Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Cold Steel MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|105
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Croatian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Dutch Style MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Elite Edge MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Evolve MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|105
|FactoryX Muay Thai
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|FIT Plus
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Forge Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Frontier MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Frontline Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Glover Teixeira Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|105
|Gracie Barra Katy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Grudge Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Hammers Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|223
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.444
|4
|5
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Knuckleheadz Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Kugayama Rascal
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Las Vegas Combat Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Michigan Top Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Millennia MMA
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Mutant MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Nick’s Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Olimp Ban Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Pancrase Venus
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Paraguay Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Pellegrino MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Phuket Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Pura Vida BJJ
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|RDA Unnamed Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Redline Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Sutemi Fight Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Team Lakay Wushu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Team Link
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Team Rough House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Team Ryano MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Team Tavares
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|The Pit Elevated
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Tough as Nails MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|NR
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|UAG MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Unrivaled Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Whitsunday Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|105
|WWFC Promotion
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|XLR8 Training Centre
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|146
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|226
|249
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.500
|10
|10
|0
|1
|-3
|227
|223
|Absoluto Bucharest
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|All In MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Banks MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|252
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.400
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Chicago Fight Team
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|CNY MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|146
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Fight Fit Militia
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|FortFit
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|146
|Gamebred Submission Fighting
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|146
|Hakkei Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|146
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Lutadores Opole
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Macaco Fight Team
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Mighty Bulls Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|MMA Masters
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Nor-Cal Fighting Alliance
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|146
|Philadelphia Fight Factory
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|105
|Power MMA
|0.400
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|146
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|252
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|T-Blood
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Team Triumph
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Team Vision
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|Thai Gaspar
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|227
|223
|VT1 Mixed Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|255
|249
|Knoxville MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|255
|222
|Team Quest
|0.444
|4
|5
|0
|1
|-5
|257
|252
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|252
|Bonebreakers MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|265
|Jackson-Wink
|0.500
|26
|26
|1
|3
|-6
|257
|223
|Jeremy Horn’s Elite Performance
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|259
|Kings MMA
|0.500
|6
|6
|0
|2
|-6
|257
|252
|Korean Top Team
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|223
|Octagon MMA
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|252
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.364
|4
|7
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|223
|Roundkick Gym
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|223
|War Room
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|267
|146
|Alliance MMA
|0.368
|7
|12
|2
|1
|-7
|267
|249
|Fight Ready
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|269
|259
|Nova Uniao
|0.400
|8
|12
|1
|1
|-8
|269
|259
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|271
|263
|Rumble Sports
|0.000
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-10
|272
|252
|Glendale Fighting Club
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|1
|-11
|274
|259
|MMA Lab
|0.350
|7
|13
|0
|0
|-12
|274
|264
|Syndicate MMA
|0.200
|2
|8
|0
|0
|-12