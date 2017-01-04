Quantcast
2016 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings
Posted by on January 4, 2017

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams based on March’s results.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.

American Top Team was our overall winner for 2016, barely edging out the Blackzilians, RVCA Training Center, and Team Alpha Male.

 

2016 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: Final Standings

Camp Winning % Wins Losses   Title Fights  
              Wins Losses Points
1 3 American Top Team 0.534 31 27 4 1 17
2 2 Blackzilians 0.682 15 7 0 0 16
2 1 RVCA Training Center 0.778 7 2 2 0 16
2 13 Team Alpha Male 0.682 15 7 1 1 16
5 3 Tristar 0.621 18 11 0 0 14
6 5 Xtreme Couture 0.714 10 4 1 1 12
7 19 AMC Pankration 1.000 2 0 2 0 10
7 7 Miller Brothers MMA 0.857 6 1 0 0 10
9 6 SBG Ireland 0.667 6 3 1 0 9
10 7 Allstars Training Center 0.833 5 1 0 0 8
10 7 Evolucao Thai 0.750 6 2 0 0 8
10 14 MMA Factory 1.000 4 0 0 0 8
10 7 Red Devil International 1.000 4 0 0 0 8
10 14 Silverback Fight Club 1.000 4 0 0 0 8
10 7 Strong Style Fight Team 0.600 3 2 2 0 8
16 14 CM System 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
16 14 Constrictor Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
16 21 Revolution MMA 0.800 4 1 0 0 6
16 7 Tata Fight Team 0.636 7 4 0 0 6
16 21 Team Tiger Schulmann 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
21 19 Berkut Fight Club 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
22 21 ABMMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 46 Atherton Submission Wrestling 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
22 21 BJJ United 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 46 Budokan Martial Arts 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
22 21 BULLS Combat Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 46 Entram Gym 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
22 21 Frankiko Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 46 Gracie Barra Alaska 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 46 Gracie Barra Woodlands 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 46 Gracie Technics 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 Higher Level MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 46 New Breed Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 14 OCS Jiu-Jitsu 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
22 21 Parana Vale Tudo 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 Pitch Black MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 Resilience Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 Silva’s Boxing 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 Triple Threat Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 Triunfo MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 X-Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
22 21 YK Promotion 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
46 44 American Kickboxing Academy 0.636 7 4 0 1 3
46 44 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.667 6 3 1 2 3
46 104 Roufusport 0.500 6 6 1 0 3
49 46 Acadamie Pro Fight 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Altitude MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 NR American Top Team Cape Coral 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Ankos Zapasy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 NR Cave 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Central Valley Combat Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Chris Rees Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Chute Boxe 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Complete Fitness & Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Comprido BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Corinthians MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Country Club 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 105 Disorderly Conduct 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 NR Dragon Kombat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Epic MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Finnfighters Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Freak Animals Fitness 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Freestyle Fighting Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Integrated MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
49 46 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 KB-VT Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Keedles Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Lions High Performance Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Long Island MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
49 46 Luta Elite MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Mecha MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 21 MidAmerica Maritial Arts 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 NR MMA Trondheim 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Okinawa Dojo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Pit MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Pittsburgh Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 PJ Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Planet Eater 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 105 Reign MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
49 NR Scottish Hit Squad 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Strela Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Team Capanay 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Team Curran 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Team Destruction 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Team Irish 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Team Oyama 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 105 Team Sityodtong 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 21 Team Sparta 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 Tiger Muay Thai 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
49 46 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 46 United Gym 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Universidade da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 21 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 46 Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
49 21 Wulfrun MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
49 NR Zuma MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
106 105 011 MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Academy of Combat Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 American Top Team Atlanta 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 223 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.500 14 14 0 0 0
106 105 Boonchu Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 BTT Canada 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 China Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Chute Boxe USA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 CSW 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Elite Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Fight Nights Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 146 Fit NHB 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 146 Gracie Barra BH 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 High Altitude Martial Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Hung Mun MMA Studios 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Indy Boxing & Grappling 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 46 Janjira Muay Thai 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Last Stand Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Lauzon MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 46 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 46 Lobo Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Marajo Brothers Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Next Generation 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 North East Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 46 Peresvet FT 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
106 105 Reversal Gym Yokohama 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Rothwell MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 S4 Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Saekson Muay Thai 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Scorpion Fighting System 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Sikjitsu 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
106 46 Stabile Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Team Frank Vidal 5050 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 46 Team Impact 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Team Takedown 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
106 105 Top Brother Mexico 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Trials MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
106 105 Tri-Force MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
147 21 Glory MMA 0.600 3 2 0 1 -1
147 145 Gracie Barra Lodz 0.667 2 1 0 1 -1
149 NR 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 4oz Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Academy of Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Akimoto Dojo Jungle Junction 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Alan Belcher’s MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 All Or Nothing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Alpha 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 American Top Team OKC 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Arizona Athletic Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Athletic Allstars 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Bastion Tychy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 NR Black & Blue MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 223 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
149 146 Bushido Academie 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 NR Canadian Martial Arts Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Caveira Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Central Illinois Combat Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Cold Steel MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 105 Combat Sports Academy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 Croatian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Dutch Style MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Elite Edge MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Evolve MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 105 FactoryX Muay Thai 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
149 146 FIT Plus 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Forge Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Frontier MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Frontline Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Glover Teixeira Training Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 105 Gracie Barra Katy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 Grudge Training Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 Hammers Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 223 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 0.444 4 5 0 0 -2
149 146 Knuckleheadz Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 K-Taro Dojo 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 Kugayama Rascal 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Las Vegas Combat Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 M-1 Thai Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Michigan Top Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 Millennia MMA 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
149 146 Mutant MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Nick’s Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Olimp Ban Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Pancrase Venus 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Paraguay Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Pellegrino MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Peso Pesado Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Phuket Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 Pura Vida BJJ 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 RDA Unnamed Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Redline Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Shooters MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Sutemi Fight Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Systems Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Team Lakay Wushu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Team Link 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Team Rough House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Team Ryano MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Team Tavares 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 The Pit Elevated 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
149 146 Tough as Nails MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 NR Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 UAG MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 Unrivaled Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 146 Whitsunday Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 105 WWFC Promotion 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 XLR8 Training Centre 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 146 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
226 249 Elevation Fight Team 0.500 10 10 0 1 -3
227 223 Absoluto Bucharest 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 All In MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 Banks MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 252 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.400 4 6 0 0 -4
227 223 Chicago Fight Team 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
227 223 CNY MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 146 Family Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 Fight Fit Militia 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 FortFit 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 146 Gamebred Submission Fighting 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 146 Hakkei Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 146 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
227 223 Lutadores Opole 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 Macaco Fight Team 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
227 223 Mighty Bulls Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 MMA Masters 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4
227 223 Nor-Cal Fighting Alliance 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 146 Philadelphia Fight Factory 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 Pinnacle MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 105 Power MMA 0.400 4 6 0 0 -4
227 146 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 252 Serra-Longo Fight Team 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
227 223 T-Blood 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 Team Triumph 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 Team Vision 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 Thai Gaspar 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 223 VT1 Mixed Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
255 249 Knoxville MMA 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5
255 222 Team Quest 0.444 4 5 0 1 -5
257 252 Big Team 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
257 252 Bonebreakers MMA Team 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
257 265 Jackson-Wink 0.500 26 26 1 3 -6
257 223 Jeremy Horn’s Elite Performance 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
257 259 Kings MMA 0.500 6 6 0 2 -6
257 252 Korean Top Team 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
257 223 Octagon MMA 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
257 252 Renzo Gracie Academy 0.364 4 7 0 0 -6
257 223 Roundkick Gym 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
257 223 War Room 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
267 146 Alliance MMA 0.368 7 12 2 1 -7
267 249 Fight Ready 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7
269 259 Nova Uniao 0.400 8 12 1 1 -8
269 259 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8
271 263 Rumble Sports 0.000 0 5 0 0 -10
272 252 Glendale Fighting Club 0.167 1 5 0 1 -11
274 259 MMA Lab 0.350 7 13 0 0 -12
274 264 Syndicate MMA 0.200 2 8 0 0 -12

